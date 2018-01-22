Retail News

Robot fired after failing to connect with store’s customers

Initially, customers in an Edinburgh supermarket liked the novelty of having Fabio, a robot designed to greet shoppers and answer their questions, but that soon wore off as many found the technology failed to meet their informational needs. At one point, the robot was given the task of handing out samples. Unfortunately for Fabio, its human co-worker performed substantially better in engaging with shoppers than it did.

