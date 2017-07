Retail News

Los Angeles Times

Many retailers are looking to give consumers a reason to shop somewhere other than on Amazon.com today. Best Buy, for example, is offering Google Home, a rival device to Amazon Echo, for $99, down from $129. J.C. Penney and Kohl’s are offering 30 percent discounts on merchandise, while Toys “R” Us is running a 36-hour event (Prime Day runs for 30 hours) with a 20 percent off sale.