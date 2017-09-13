Retailers pledge hurricane relief funds

Retail News

CNBC

Walmart has committed up to $30 million in cash this year to help people affected by hurricanes. The retailer also announced a new partnership with the American Red Cross through which it will match $2 for every dollar donated at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores for hurricane relief. Target recently announced it would donate $1 million to help communities affected by Hurricane Irma. Home Depot has raised its commitment to $2 million to help hurricane victims.