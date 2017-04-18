Retail jobs disappear

Retail News

The New York Times

Roughly 89,000 people working in retail stores have been laid off since October while online sales are currently growing at a rate of about $40 billion a year. While some retail store jobs have shifted to fulfillment and other e-commerce positions, most have not. Are retail workers, who represent about 10 percent of the American workforce, going through a permanent displacement akin to what those working in manufacturing have endured for decades?