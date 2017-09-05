Researchers discover that eating cheese is not bad for your health

Retail News

The Guardian

Researchers from three European universities, who analyzed 29 scientific studies covering more than 938,00 people from around the world over the last 35 years, concluded “there were no associations between total dairy, high- and low-fat dairy, milk and the health outcomes including all-cause mortality, coronary heart disease or cardiovascular disease.” Findings of the study were published in the European Journal of Epidemiology. Public health advocates cautioned the public against eating dairy or any other beverages or foods that are high in saturated fat.