Report says holiday online spending increased 11 percent

Retail News
Report says holiday online spending increased 11 percentThe Washington Post 01/05/2017
Online spending increased 11 percent over the course of the Christmas selling season, according to a new report from Adobe. The jump in sales exceeded Adobe’s projection for the holidays by $115 million. Amazon.com is seen as the major beneficiary of consumers buying online instead of stores. Amazon captured 38 percent of dollars spent online between Nov. 1 and Dec. 29, according to Slice Intelligence.