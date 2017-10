Retail News

ABC 11 Eyewitness News

The outdoor outfitter confirmed that, again this year, company stores will be closed on both Thanksgiving Day and the day after. Further, REI will forgo processing any online orders those days as well. A company-issued tweet invites customers to enjoy the great outdoors: “Join the millions who are skipping the shopping frenzy on Black Friday to #OptOutside. BYO adrenaline.”