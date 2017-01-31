REI CEO speaks out against Trump’s executive order

Retail News

The Seattle Times

Jerry Stritzke, CEO of REI, has voice opposition to an executive order signed by President Trump restricting immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The order suspends previously approved refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days while banning citizens from the seven Muslim nations from entering the country from 90 days. Refugees from Syria have been barred from entering the U.S. indefinitely.