Record Echo Dot sales may drag down Amazon’s bottom line

Retail News

Madison.com

Amazon.com cut the price on its Echo Dot voice-activated speaker for the holidays and the result was record sales that propelled the device to the top of the e-tailer’s best seller list. The decision to sell the device at $29.99 likely means that Amazon lost money on every sale of an Echo Dot. Just how much money was lost and what that will mean to Amazon’s stock price will become clear when it issues its earnings announcement next month.