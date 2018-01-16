Quandary from NRF 2018: What retail apocalypse?

Retail News

CBS News

The general view expressed at NRF’s Big Show in NYC this week has been that retail is evolving — in some areas much more quickly than expected (or wanted) — but that the industry remains vibrant and a key driver of the U.S. economy. While retailers are finding it tough recruiting qualified workers these days, NRF’s Ellen Davis points out that retail “provides for first jobs for about one-third of Americans. We literally teach America how to work, giving them valuable skills in conflict resolution, teamwork, accountability and customer service.”