Publix plans to open a 25,000-square-foot GreenWise Market in Mount Pleasant, SC. GreenWise, which focuses on organic and specialty products, was originally launched by Publix about 10 years back. Earlier this year, Publix announced it was building a smaller format version of the concept near Florida State University in Tallahassee. The Mount Pleasant location will be the second with a smaller footprint.