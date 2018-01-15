Protesters ravage H&M stores in South Africa over ‘racist’ ad

Retail News

Reuters

Protesters, angered by an H&M ad depicting a black child wearing a t-shirt with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle,” ransacked six of the Swedish chain’s stores in a district of South Africa on Saturday. One leftest group insisted that H&M’s apology for the add issued last week was insufficient. “The time of apologies for racism are over; there must be consequences to anti-black racism, period!” wrote Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, spokesman for the EFF wrote on Twitter.