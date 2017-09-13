Professor: Amazon should buy Nordstrom next

Retail News

Recode

Scott Galloway, NYU professor and brand expert, said acquiring Nordstrom would be a “logical” step for Amazon.com to take. Speaking on the Recode Decode podcast, Prof. Galloway said Nordstrom is also based in Seattle, is “operationally very sound, it’s a great company and they’re trying to establish relationships with high-end brands, which they have been unable to do.” Nordstrom, he said, has established relationships with those brands and would bring with it “a lot of wealthy households.”