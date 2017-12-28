Predictions for major retailer actions in 2018

Retail News

Fortune

The year 2017 was both a shakeout time for retail and one in which many major chains began to reap the benefits of investments made to compete effectively in the Amazon age. Fortune’s list of retailer actions to look for in 2018 include guesses at which companies Walmart.com will buy next; if the off-price channel will right itself; if Macy’s will gain its long-awaited turnaround footing; and what ofter Amazon business pairings are in the offing.