Retail News

The Columbus Dispatch

Post Holdings, manufacturer of Honey Bunches of Oats, Fruity Pebbles, Malt-O-Meal bagged cereals and other breakfast brands, has reached an agreement to acquire Bob Evans Farms in a deal valued at $1.53 billion. Bob Evan’s makes refrigerated and frozen sausages along with other entrees and sides, such as mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese.