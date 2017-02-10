Plans to go private not a done deal for Nordstrom

Retail News

New York Post

Nordstrom family members looking to take the company private reached an agreement in principle with Leonard Green & Partners last month. The agreement, however, was contingent on financing, which hasn’t developed the way the parties planned, according to unnamed sources. Members of the Nordstrom family, who own 31 percent of the retailer’s stock, are also concerned that they will be limited in their ability to turn the company around based on the debt load they would need to assume to go private.