Pizza Hut gets innovative in delivering to Harvey’s victims

Pizza Hut is proud of its reputation for being at the forefront of digitally-empowered delivery, via mobile ordering and, most recently in a test with Ford, by way of driverless vehicles. The company probably never considered delivery by kayak, but that’s exactly what Shayda Willison, a Pizza Hut manager in Oak Lake, Texas, did in order to bring pies to hungry residents isolated by Harvey’s flood waters. Ms. Willison and her husband reportedly gathered up available kayaks and managed to deliver 120 pizzas to customers around her town, located southwest of Houston.