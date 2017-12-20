Philip Morris seeks FDA approval for ‘reduced risk’ smoking device

Retail News

Reuters Africa

Philip Morris has developed a device it calls iQOS that is used to heat, rather than burn, tobacco. The manufacturer claims that iQOS will expose consumers to much lower levels of toxic substances than regular cigarettes, and has applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval of the device and the method. Scientists and researchers interviewed by Reuters who once worked on the project have expressed doubts. “The diseases are much too complicated,” said one.