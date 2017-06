Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

J.C. Penney has introduced an exclusive new line of shoes, handbags, apparel, and accessories designed by Libby Edelman, the co-creator of Sam & Libby and Sam Edelman footwear. The line will debut with a collection of summer dresses, casual footwear and bags on jcpenney.com and 500 stores on July 14. The full launch of the line is planned for Sept. 8.