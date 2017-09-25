Penney hiring 40K workers for Christmas, keeping Puerto Rico stores closed

Retail News
Penney hiring 40K workers for Christmas, keeping Puerto Rico stores closedThe Dallas Morning News/Texarkana Gazette 09/24/2017
J.C. Penney is planning to hire 40,000 seasonal workers to help it through the holidays, roughly the same number as last year. The department store retailer also announced that its seven locations in Puerto Rico will remain closed until power is restored and the buildings are inspected. The island suffered catastrophic damage from Hurricane Maria earlier this month.