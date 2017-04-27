Patagonia CEO criticizes Trump order to review national monument designations

Retail News

Adweek

Rose Marcario, CEO of Patagonia, has accused Donald Trump of being more interested in advancing the agenda of fossil fuel companies than protecting national monuments such as the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah, the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument in Arizona, the Giant Sequoia National Monument in California and the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument in Montana. Ms. Marcario believes that the president does not have the authority to rescind national monument status and has threatened legal action should Mr. Trump’s administration attempt to do so.