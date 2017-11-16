Papa John’s gives the finger to neo-nazis

Retail News

Fortune

Papa John’s Pizza has issued tweets saying that CEO John Schnatter’s assertion that the controversy over NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem was meant to describe one of the factors affecting its business and not to pander to hate groups. It went so far as to use a middle finger emoji to emphasize its negative feelings for neo-nazis. Unfortunately for the chain, it appears as though many consumers don’t find this clarification satisfactory based on social media responses.