Panera Bread, which sold Au Bon Pain to a private equity firm in 1999, is reacquiring the chain. Panera Bread CEO Ron Shaich, who cofounded Au Bon Pain and later acquired Panera (part of St. Louis Bread Company), announced he is stepping down to serve as chairman of the two companies. He will be succeeded by Blaine Hurst, president of Panera Bread.