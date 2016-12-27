Panasonic teams with Tesla in production of solar roofs

Retail News
Panasonic teams with Tesla in production of solar roofsBloomberg 12/27/2016
Tesla said in a statement today that the company will use Panasonic cells in the production of glass-tiled solar roofing, to be manufactured in a plant near Buffalo, NY. The project is part of a general collaboration effort between the two companies that also includes a $5 billion lithium-ion gigafactory in Nevada that will produce batteries for electric cars and energy storage products for homes and utilities.