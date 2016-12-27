Retail News

Panasonic teams with Tesla in production of solar roofs

Bloomberg 12/27/2016

Tesla said in a statement today that the company will use Panasonic cells in the production of glass-tiled solar roofing, to be manufactured in a plant near Buffalo, NY.  The project is part of a general collaboration effort between the two companies that also includes a $5 billion lithium-ion gigafactory in Nevada that will produce batteries for electric cars and energy storage products for homes and utilities.

