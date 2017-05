Outdoor Retailer Show moving to Denver

Retail News

The Denver Post

The merger of the SIA Snow Show with Emerald’s Outdoor Retailer Show means the new Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show trade convention will be moving to Denver next year. The Outdoor Retailer Show previously announced plans to move its twice-a-year convention from Salt Lake City after 2018. This followed actions by Utah’s governor and Republican-dominated legislature that key members of the Outdoor Retailer Show viewed as being intended to weaken protections for federally-protected natural landmarks.