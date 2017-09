Retail News

USA Today

Roughly a third to two-thirds of Florida’s orange crop was destroyed by Hurricane Irma, according to the state’s Department of Citrus. Retail analyst Burt Flickinger III estimates that the lack of supply could send consumer prices up by as much as $2.30 per gallon. That figure may, however, be mitigated by more imports from Brazil’s crop and consumers switching to lower-priced blended citrus juice products.