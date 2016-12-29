Orange County malls are trying everything short of giving up

Retail News

The Orange County Register

Malls have seen their hard times the last few years, but in Orange County, CA, it appears that operators are rallying, with a broad array of creative solutions. The Luguna Hills Mall, for example, has reconfigured the property into “Five Lagunas” to suit varying tastes: Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Beach and Laguna Canyon. The destination features a promenade, al fresco dining, an upscale movie complex and incorporates an acre of green space and apartments.