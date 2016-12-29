Retail News

Orange County malls are trying everything short of giving up

The Orange County Register 12/29/2016

Malls have seen their hard times the last few years, but in Orange County, CA, it appears that operators are rallying, with a broad array of creative solutions. The Luguna Hills Mall, for example, has reconfigured the property into “Five Lagunas” to suit varying tastes: Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Beach and Laguna Canyon. The destination features a promenade, al fresco dining,  an upscale movie complex and incorporates an acre of green space and apartments.

 

