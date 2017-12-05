Retail News

Online helps Nordstrom in a tough quarter for its stores

The Seattle Times 05/11/2017

Comp sales at Nordstrom’s full-price stores were down 6.4 percent in the first quarter while its Rack business was off 0.9 percent. The retailer’s Nordstrom.com site saw sales improve 10.9 percent while Nordstromrack.com/HauteLook jumped 19.1 percent. Overall, Nordstrom’s sales met Wall Street’s expectations while its earnings of 37 cents per share exceeded the 27 cents per share forecast by analysts.

