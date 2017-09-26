Off-price retailers will do just fine against Amazon, analyst says

Retail News

CNBC

Matthew Boss of JPMorgan advised clients in a note yesterday that off-price retailers, like TJ Maxx, Ross Stores and Burlington, should in their way benefit more from department store closures than Amazon. The analyst sees Amazon’s place in the market as being more akin to department stores and believes the off-pricers will be in a better position to pick up business left on the table by the likes of Macy’s and JCPenney.