Oculus offering refunds to users griping about lousy content

Retail News

TechCrunch

Among of the biggest hurdles facing the adoption of VR for home entertainment is the paucity of good content. In recognition of the problem, VR gear and software manufacturer Oculus yesterday announced that it will allow users to apply for refunds for VR content that they found less than satisfactory. The refunds, however, are governed by strict parameters. For Rift titles, refunds only apply if the titles were purchased within the last two weeks and played for less than two hours.