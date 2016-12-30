NY Times report throws doubt on Apple moving production back to the U.S.

Retail News

The Street

Following the thorough New York Times exposé detailing how Apple is benefitting from subsidies and tax breaks from the Chinese government, many industry-watchers are asking how serious Apple could be in promising to bring manufacturing back to the States. While Apple has reportedly asked its manufacturing partners, Foxconn an Pegatron, to look into the idea, experts say the firms would be hard pressed to set up facilities in the U.S. at the scale and with the cost-effectiveness seen in China.