NRF/IBM study: ‘Always on’ Gen Z consumers still loyal to stores

A new study released last week by IBM and the National Retail Federation found that, despite their digital comfort level, 98 percent of Generation Z respondents prefer to shop in physical stores. That doesn’t mean retailers can rest on their laurels, say the authors. “Generation Z expects technology to be intuitive, relevant and engaging — their last great experience is their new expectation,” said IBM General Manager of Global Consumer Industries Steve Laughlin in a news release.