NRF 2017 is all about retail jobs

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

In concert with NRF’s announced launch of RISE up, its new retail jobs training program, a host of major retailers are stressing the increasing importance of enticing better talent to seek out retail as a career. The topic of employee recruitment and motivation was the focus of the keynote discussion with Virgin’s Sir Richard Branson and Kip Tindell of The Container Store. In addition to the expressed need to pull in higher quality entry level employees, retailers like Macy’s are saying attracting data analysts is also a big challenge in an age when merging online and store processes is so critical to success.