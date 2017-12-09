Nordstrom to debut inventory-free store

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Nordstrom Local, a new 3,000-square-foot concept store scheduled to open next month in West Hollywood, CA, will have eight dressing rooms for customers to try on clothes. The store, however, will not stock clothing. Personal stylists will either retrieve items from nine local Nordstrom stores in the LA area for customers or will order them online. Shoppers who place orders by 2:00 p.m. will be able to pick them up on the same day.