Retail News

The Seattle Times

For $425, you too may own a pair of jeans sold by Nordstrom that appear as though they have gone through the mud. The jeans can make the wearers appear as though they are “not afraid to get down and dirty” even if they may, in fact, be very put off by the prospect of doing such a thing. Well-deserved criticism for the decision to sell the jeans is being lobbed online at Nordstrom.