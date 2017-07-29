Nordstrom family seeks investors to take retailer private

Retail News

Reuters

The family behind the Nordstrom department store chain wants to make investments it believes will position the company for success over the long haul, but face likely opposition from shareholders. That has prompted the family, which owns 31.2 percent of the company, to look for outside investors to help it take the company private. Apollo Global Management, KKR, and Leonard Green & Partners are among the private equity firms reportedly in talks with the Nordstrom family members, according to the sources.