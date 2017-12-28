Nimble indies pleased with their 2017 holiday season

Retail News

Arkansas Online

Although reports are mostly anecdotal at this point, indications are that many independent retailers fared well over the holiday season by, basically, being what big chains ain’t. Small retailers were able to stay a step ahead of the big guys by changing prices on-the-fly, offering more personalized service and making effective use of social media. One New York operator, Bekka Palmer, who sells baskets, tote bags and jewelry, says she used pop-ups to get valuable feedback on what she was doing right and wrong.