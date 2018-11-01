New tax law hits Supervalu’s bottom line

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Supervalu announced that the company will take a one-time charge of up to $45 million in the current fiscal year to account for reducing the carrying value of deferred tax assets. That means the company’s profits will fall between a loss of $20 million to a gain of $2 million. The grocery wholesaler and retailer previously expected to post a profit between $31 million and $50 million. The news sent Supervalu’s stock falling nearly 14 percent.