New FCC finding may clear the way for Sprint/T-Mobile merger

Retail News

Reuters

With Sprint and T-Mobile reportedly close to terms on a merger, their boards should see welcome news in the findings of a new FCC report that says there is now “effective competition” in wireless market for the first time since 2009. The FCC, however, is not of one mind on the matter. Its board narrowly approved the report findings by a 3-to-2 vote. A merger between Sprint and T-mobile, the third and fourth largest firms in the U.S., would represent the first significant antitrust risk of the Trump administration.