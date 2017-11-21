New brands threaten to disrupt food industry

Retail News

Adweek

A new generation of brands – Movebutter, Brandless, Thrive Market and others – are threatening to upend the food business. Movebutter is a small online grocery store with 300 curated items catering to its customers’ tastes. Brandless appeals to Millennials and younger consumers who don’t hold any allegiance to large consumer brands. Thrive Market offers socially conscious shoppers the ability to do some good in the world while buying healthier products.