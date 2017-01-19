Netflix adds record number of streaming subscribers

Retail News

The New York Times

Netflix added more than seven million subscribers to its streaming video service for the three months ending Dec. 31, up from 5.59 million for the same period in 2015. The company said much of its success, it now has 93.8 million members worldwide, was due to original content such as “Marvel’s Luke Cage” and “The Crown.” Netflix saw its net income increase 56 percent in the latest quarter despite increased competition from a variety of competitors including Amazon, Hulu and others.