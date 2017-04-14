National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine calls for AI index

Retail News
National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine calls for AI indexThe New York Times 04/13/2017
A group of experts have called on the U.S. government to create an index that measures the impact of automation and artificial intelligence on jobs. A 184-page report published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine posit that the proposed index combined with other data collected by the government will help society cope more effectively with the rapid changes being brought about by advances in technology.