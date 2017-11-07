Modern Citizen founder believes success is found in niches

Retail News

When Jessica Lee was at Gap, she researched digital businesses as possible acquisitions for the apparel retailing giant. What Ms. Lee, who founded Modern Citizen, discovered was that while many retailers tended to market to women under 35, for example, as a single group, individuals tend to think of themselves as more aligned with niches within the larger segment. Clothing businesses succeed by developing styles and messaging that speak to a specific type of shopper. Modern Citizen, which sells minimalist fashions with an average price point around $75, will open its first store this week in San Francisco after operating for two-and-a-half years as an e-tailer.