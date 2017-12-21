Millennials like the flexibility that rental retailers can provide

Retail News

Los Angeles Times

Rent the Runway has paved the way for a flock of other apparel rental startups, including Le Tote (everyday wear), Gwynnie Bee (plus-size fashion) and the Ms. Collection (surprise items based on personal style). Millennials seem to like the flexibility (or perhaps lack of commitment) that rent vs. buy offers. Now traditional clothiers like Ann Taylor are taking notice. The chain launched Infinite Style this fall, a service that allows women to rent items for a $95 monthly fee.