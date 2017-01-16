McD’s is increasingly in competition with c-stores

Retail News

Business Insider

For years, regional and national c-store chains have worked diligently to improve the quality and value of their foodservice operations. The hard work appears to be paying off as 10 percent of quick-service market sales can now be attributed to convenience stores according to Nation’s Restaurant News citing data from industry research group NPD. C-stores, in competing with the likes of McDonald’s, most notably can offer gas fill-up, a diverse range of quick-grab inventory, and in many cases better prices that the fast food giants.