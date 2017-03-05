McD’s goes upscale with Signature Crafted sandwiches

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Will consumers be willing to pay $5 to buy premium burgers at McDonald’s? The chain is about to find out after the launch of premium Signature Crafted sandwiches. The new line features a burger, grilled or crispy chicken with cheddar cheese and an option of one of three toppings including Maple Bacon Dijon (grilled onions, thick-cut bacon and Dijon sauce); Sweet BBQ Bacon (barbecue sauce, bacon and crispy onions) and Pico Guacamole (avocado, pico de gallo and buttermilk ranch sauce).