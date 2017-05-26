McD’s annual meeting attracts protesters and shareholders

Retail News
McD’s annual meeting attracts protesters and shareholdersChicago Tribune 05/25/2017
While groups protested the wages paid by McDonald’s and its franchisees outside, shareholders attended a business-as-usual meeting at the company’s headquarters in Oak Brook, IL. CEO Steven Easterbrook said McDonald’s was moving ahead with restaurant renovations that include ordering kiosks and table service. It was also expanding deliveries to 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. in partnership with UberEats.