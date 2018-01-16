McDonald’s wants to be ‘renewable, recycled, or certified’ by 2025

Retail News

BuzzFeed

Only 10 percent of McDonald’s 37,000 global locations recycle trash, and so the company’s new goal requiring all restaurants to use packaging and straws from “renewable, recycled, or certified sources” by 2025 is a tall order. The company says that often its cups and food wrappers are coated in wax, so it is likely they will need to be redesigned using new materials. Plus, McD’s will need to install receptacles to accept sorted trash in each location and establish a system for doing the separating.