Next month, McDonald’s will introduce new $1.00, $2.00 and $3.00 menu options nationwide, replacing its current selection. New offerings such a Sausage McGriddle, two-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble or a small McCafe drink for $2.00 is expected to kick off “another round of value wars,” according to Bonnie Riggs, a restaurant analyst with NPD Group.