‘Mattress Mack’ converts his Houston furniture stores into shelters

Jim McIngvale, the owner of the small Gallery Furniture chain in the Houston area, had flood problems of his own at home but immediately turned his attention to making two of his locations available to fellow Harvey victims. The stores were perfectly outfitted for the purpose, each flood-proof on elevated concrete and outfitted with bathrooms, showers and in-store restaurants. About 400 people have reportedly taken residence since Sunday, sleeping on the furniture displayed in the showrooms.